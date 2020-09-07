https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15548009.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.269
|.472
|.332
|41
|1415
|218
|381
|668
|70
|2
|71
|208
|Baltimore
|.261
|.441
|.326
|40
|1366
|192
|357
|602
|72
|4
|55
|182
|Boston
|.261
|.444
|.326
|42
|1445
|199
|377
|641
|87
|6
|55
|189
|Detroit
|.256
|.438
|.314
|38
|1252
|184
|321
|549
|60
|9
|50
|178
|Toronto
|.255
|.447
|.326
|40
|1368
|196
|349
|612
|67
|2
|64
|188
|Houston
|.251
|.434
|.326
|40
|1349
|216
|339
|585
|79
|10
|49
|209
|Minnesota
|.244
|.407
|.318
|42
|1358
|187
|331
|553
|50
|2
|56
|179
|L.A. Angels
|.242
|.422
|.333
|42
|1400
|209
|339
|591
|65
|5
|59
|205
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.435
|.332
|41
|1360
|209
|328
|592
|80
|8
|56
|197
|Kansas City
|.238
|.395
|.304
|41
|1351
|157
|321
|533
|70
|2
|46
|151
|N.Y. Yankees
|.236
|.423
|.329
|40
|1244
|187
|294
|526
|50
|4
|58
|177
|Seattle
|.231
|.382
|.311
|40
|1305
|171
|302
|498
|59
|4
|43
|164
|Cleveland
|.227
|.366
|.323
|40
|1311
|167
|298
|480
|58
|2
|40
|158
|Oakland
|.225
|.405
|.322
|37
|1205
|175
|271
|488
|54
|8
|49
|167
|Texas
|.213
|.350
|.289
|39
|1263
|140
|269
|442
|53
|6
|36
|126
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|10
|17
|122
|1
|378
|13
|3
|33
|593
|1
|28
|36
|0
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|17
|118
|5
|343
|15
|10
|21
|602
|0
|26
|26
|0
|Boston
|2
|5
|15
|126
|4
|378
|15
|5
|34
|617
|0
|31
|41
|0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|16
|94
|0
|369
|13
|4
|30
|509
|0
|17
|31
|0
|Toronto
|7
|10
|6
|143
|4
|333
|19
|5
|29
|561
|0
|24
|36
|0
|Houston
|5
|8
|17
|137
|5
|303
|16
|8
|28
|614
|0
|16
|38
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|19
|135
|7
|364
|9
|5
|29
|554
|0
|13
|31
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|12
|17
|180
|8
|351
|15
|6
|27
|636
|0
|27
|28
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|10
|14
|177
|4
|391
|23
|4
|27
|584
|0
|27
|34
|0
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|14
|117
|2
|357
|26
|13
|24
|568
|0
|26
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|6
|22
|153
|5
|332
|15
|2
|28
|564
|0
|23
|26
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|18
|136
|4
|347
|39
|10
|22
|546
|0
|18
|29
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|21
|168
|2
|355
|19
|7
|31
|601
|0
|18
|35
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|27
|149
|3
|367
|16
|2
|30
|553
|0
|19
|21
|0
|Texas
|1
|11
|18
|121
|3
|333
|35
|11
|27
|503
|0
|24
|23
|0
___
