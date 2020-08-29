Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 28

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .271 .494 .332 32 1091 165 296 539 53 2 62 158
Baltimore .259 .440 .323 31 1064 148 276 468 59 2 43 142
Boston .252 .419 .317 32 1103 145 278 462 63 5 37 138
Toronto .250 .456 .316 30 1030 144 258 470 46 2 54 140
N.Y. Yankees .248 .456 .338 29 894 144 222 408 41 2 47 137
Kansas City .246 .410 .308 32 1054 128 259 432 58 2 37 122
Tampa Bay .245 .432 .336 33 1086 167 266 469 64 8 41 156
Minnesota .245 .414 .321 32 1050 148 257 435 41 1 45 145
Detroit .244 .426 .304 29 967 137 236 412 49 5 39 131
Houston .244 .418 .326 31 1056 166 258 441 62 8 35 160
L.A. Angels .234 .411 .321 33 1112 153 260 457 50 3 47 149
Seattle .231 .382 .308 34 1116 149 258 426 51 3 37 142
Cleveland .227 .363 .330 32 1044 138 237 379 45 2 31 131
Oakland .223 .408 .325 32 1057 159 236 431 46 7 45 151
Texas .212 .343 .290 31 1004 114 213 344 48 4 25 105

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 7 12 90 0 298 8 3 28 433 1 17 31 0
Baltimore 9 6 10 93 4 268 11 8 17 455 0 19 22 0
Boston 2 3 12 95 3 288 8 5 26 461 0 24 33 0
Toronto 5 7 4 98 2 253 17 4 21 412 0 19 27 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 5 19 105 3 238 12 2 21 390 0 16 19 0
Kansas City 3 6 12 86 2 271 22 11 18 446 0 20 36 0
Tampa Bay 0 9 10 144 4 313 14 4 25 464 0 20 29 0
Minnesota 2 9 14 109 6 281 7 5 20 418 0 8 21 0
Detroit 1 9 11 76 0 293 10 2 21 385 0 14 22 0
Houston 4 7 14 118 5 237 13 5 24 476 0 12 28 0
L.A. Angels 3 9 12 135 6 283 11 4 19 500 0 21 21 0
Seattle 2 9 15 112 3 306 36 6 19 460 0 17 23 0
Cleveland 2 6 20 143 2 287 14 5 26 490 0 15 24 0
Oakland 2 7 25 138 3 322 15 2 25 493 0 16 20 0
Texas 1 8 15 98 3 266 29 8 19 412 0 21 18 0

___