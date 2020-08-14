https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15484259.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Baltimore
|.269
|.473
|.337
|17
|607
|96
|163
|287
|41
|1
|27
|94
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.421
|.318
|19
|668
|85
|172
|281
|30
|2
|25
|78
|Kansas City
|.255
|.429
|.311
|19
|652
|84
|166
|280
|41
|2
|23
|81
|Boston
|.254
|.422
|.316
|19
|654
|85
|166
|276
|37
|2
|23
|80
|N.Y. Yankees
|.254
|.468
|.345
|18
|562
|94
|143
|263
|25
|1
|31
|88
|Tampa Bay
|.246
|.432
|.337
|20
|658
|107
|162
|284
|42
|7
|22
|100
|Minnesota
|.241
|.421
|.318
|19
|627
|98
|151
|264
|17
|0
|32
|96
|Houston
|.238
|.403
|.330
|18
|638
|93
|152
|257
|36
|3
|21
|90
|Detroit
|.235
|.442
|.302
|16
|523
|82
|123
|231
|24
|3
|26
|78
|Toronto
|.233
|.412
|.293
|15
|519
|55
|121
|214
|22
|1
|23
|54
|Seattle
|.226
|.366
|.304
|20
|669
|82
|151
|245
|31
|3
|19
|78
|L.A. Angels
|.224
|.430
|.316
|19
|642
|92
|144
|276
|26
|2
|34
|90
|Texas
|.218
|.345
|.298
|17
|545
|62
|119
|188
|25
|4
|12
|57
|Oakland
|.216
|.388
|.324
|19
|616
|88
|133
|239
|20
|4
|26
|84
|Cleveland
|.195
|.293
|.303
|19
|591
|62
|115
|173
|17
|1
|13
|57
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|8
|57
|2
|145
|7
|5
|9
|266
|0
|13
|13
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|8
|53
|0
|182
|4
|1
|16
|291
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|8
|48
|0
|165
|12
|8
|11
|277
|0
|17
|24
|0
|Boston
|2
|0
|9
|50
|1
|175
|4
|3
|17
|272
|0
|18
|25
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|2
|12
|67
|2
|151
|7
|2
|16
|250
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|6
|86
|1
|189
|7
|2
|16
|273
|0
|13
|18
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|6
|10
|64
|2
|167
|3
|3
|7
|217
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Houston
|1
|4
|10
|79
|3
|146
|9
|4
|17
|318
|0
|6
|15
|0
|Detroit
|0
|5
|9
|43
|0
|163
|4
|0
|13
|196
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|1
|4
|0
|46
|2
|132
|13
|4
|9
|201
|0
|9
|13
|0
|Seattle
|1
|3
|9
|68
|2
|175
|19
|3
|13
|281
|0
|9
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|7
|6
|83
|4
|162
|6
|0
|9
|273
|0
|16
|17
|0
|Texas
|0
|5
|9
|55
|2
|136
|19
|3
|9
|224
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|16
|84
|1
|192
|11
|2
|16
|287
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|13
|80
|2
|174
|2
|3
|18
|261
|0
|7
|12
|0
___
