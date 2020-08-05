Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 4

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .284 .454 .344 11 401 59 114 182 20 0 16 53
Houston .256 .413 .358 10 363 60 93 150 20 2 11 59
Boston .251 .416 .308 11 382 47 96 159 24 0 13 43
N.Y. Yankees .243 .489 .335 9 284 51 69 139 10 0 20 50
Kansas City .239 .388 .280 12 415 44 99 161 24 1 12 44
Baltimore .237 .421 .312 9 304 41 72 128 17 0 13 39
Minnesota .237 .410 .317 11 346 58 82 142 12 0 16 57
Toronto .227 .388 .283 8 278 26 63 108 10 1 11 25
Seattle .227 .365 .305 12 405 49 92 148 20 3 10 46
L.A. Angels .222 .397 .319 11 378 54 84 150 14 2 16 53
Tampa Bay .217 .375 .306 11 360 51 78 135 17 5 10 47
Detroit .205 .396 .273 10 303 38 62 120 9 2 15 34
Oakland .204 .330 .315 11 348 46 71 115 10 2 10 44
Texas .192 .336 .288 9 286 28 55 96 13 2 8 28
Cleveland .183 .270 .282 12 367 32 67 99 8 0 8 29

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 3 5 33 0 104 4 0 7 189 0 3 13 0
Houston 0 4 9 51 3 83 7 1 9 209 0 4 9 0
Boston 1 0 4 27 1 96 1 2 6 155 0 8 13 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 1 6 34 1 79 5 1 7 113 0 6 8 0
Kansas City 1 3 6 19 0 105 5 4 5 155 0 14 16 0
Baltimore 3 2 4 30 1 74 6 2 4 134 0 6 7 0
Minnesota 0 5 6 37 1 92 1 2 4 125 0 2 9 0
Toronto 0 3 0 23 1 69 5 1 5 108 0 1 7 0
Seattle 1 1 4 42 1 119 10 3 7 176 0 6 12 0
L.A. Angels 0 5 2 54 4 90 5 0 7 174 0 6 10 0
Tampa Bay 0 1 4 43 0 102 3 1 7 129 0 12 6 0
Detroit 0 4 5 25 0 102 2 0 7 108 0 5 7 0
Oakland 0 3 8 50 0 107 7 1 11 157 0 6 4 0
Texas 0 1 3 36 1 76 8 1 6 109 0 6 9 0
Cleveland 0 1 9 42 1 109 2 2 10 149 0 4 3 0

___