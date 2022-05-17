Skip to main content
Sports

American League Leaders

THROUGH MAY 16

BATTING
G AB R H BA
Bogaerts, BOS 34 130 20 45 .346
Anderson, CHW 30 124 18 42 .339
France, SEA 36 142 15 46 .324
Devers, BOS 35 146 22 47 .322
Martinez, BOS 28 109 14 35 .321
Benintendi, KC 33 118 12 37 .314
Crawford, SEA 34 122 16 38 .311
Trout, LAA 33 113 29 35 .310
Robert, CHW 26 107 20 33 .308
Miller, CLE 27 94 21 28 .298

___

HOME RUNS
Judge, NYY 12
Buxton, MIN 11
Alvarez, HOU 11
Rizzo, NYY 10
Stanton, NYY 10
Trout, LAA 9
Ward, LAA 8
Ramírez, CLE 8
Ohtani, LAA 8
5 tied 7

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Ramírez, CLE 33
Stanton, NYY 32
Judge, NYY 27
Ohtani, LAA 27
France, SEA 25
Rizzo, NYY 24
García, TEX 24
Walsh, LAA 23
Naylor, CLE 22
Ward, LAA 22
Marsh, LAA 22
Bregman, HOU 22

___

STOLEN BASES
Mateo, BAL 10
Rodríguez, SEA 10
Straw, CLE 8
Tucker, HOU 8
White, TEX 8
Arozarena, TB 6
Mullins, BAL 6
Robert, CHW 6
Velazquez, LAA 6
9 tied 5
___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Trout, LAA .646
Judge, NYY .632
Ramírez, CLE .581
Alvarez, HOU .571
Stanton, NYY .547
Martinez, BOS .541
Devers, BOS .534
Rizzo, NYY .520
Peña, HOU .514
Miller, CLE .511

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Trout, LAA .426
Bogaerts, BOS .403
France, SEA .401
Díaz, TB .398
Crawford, SEA .394
Ramírez, CLE .386
Kwan, CLE .377
Benintendi, KC .371
Martinez, BOS .370
Anderson, CHW .369

___

RUNS SCORED
Trout, LAA 29
Judge, NYY 28
Ohtani, LAA 27
Ward, LAA 25
Straw, CLE 23
Devers, BOS 22
Alvarez, HOU 21
Franco, TB 21
García, TEX 21
Miller, CLE 21
Rizzo, NYY 21
Springer, TOR 21

___

HITS
Devers, BOS 47
France, SEA 46
Bogaerts, BOS 45
Anderson, CHW 42
Franco, TB 39
Crawford, SEA 38
Ohtani, LAA 38
7 tied 37

___

BASES ON BALLS
Bregman, HOU 23
Díaz, TB 21
Trout, LAA 21
Straw, CLE 20
Tucker, HOU 20
Winker, SEA 20
Alvarez, HOU 19
Grossman, DET 19
Hicks, NYY 19
Polanco, MIN 19
Ramírez, CLE 19

___

DOUBLES
Devers, BOS 13
Gurriel, HOU 13
Espinal, TOR 12
Martinez, BOS 12
Miller, CLE 11
Arozarena, TB 10
Hernández, BOS 10
Murphy, OAK 10
8 tied 9

___

TRIPLES
Benintendi, KC 2
Dozier, KC 2
García, TEX 2
Giménez, CLE 2
Lowe, TB 2
Lowe, TB 2
Meadows, DET 2
Neuse, OAK 2
Ramírez, CLE 2
Rosario, CLE 2
Ward, LAA 2
Witt Jr., KC 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Judge, NYY 79
Devers, BOS 78
Trout, LAA 73
Ramírez, CLE 72
Ohtani, LAA 70
Stanton, NYY 70
France, SEA 66
Rizzo, NYY 65
Alvarez, HOU 64
Anderson, CHW 62
Bogaerts, BOS 62
Franco, TB 62

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Cortes Jr., NYY 1.35
Verlander, HOU 1.38
Kopech, CHW 1.54
Blackburn, OAK 1.67
Manoah, TOR 1.71
Pérez, TEX 2.01
Gilbert, SEA 2.13
Ryan, MIN 2.39
Gausman, TOR 2.40
Skubal, DET 2.50

___

WON-LOST
Verlander, HOU 5-1
Blackburn, OAK 4-0
Holmes, NYY 4-0
López, CHW 4-0
Gilbert, SEA 4-1
Manoah, TOR 4-1
Cimber, TOR 4-2
Lorenzen, LAA 4-2
Ryan, MIN 4-2
Ray, SEA 4-3

___

GAMES PITCHED
Holmes, NYY 18
Neris, HOU 18
Acevedo, OAK 17
Jackson, OAK 17
13 tied 16

___

SAVES
Romano, TOR 12
Hendriks, CHW 10
Chapman, NYY 8
Iglesias, LAA 8
Barlow, TEX 7
Clase, CLE 7
Jiménez, OAK 6
Soto, DET 6
Kittredge, TB 5
Pagán, MIN 5

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Montas, OAK 49.0
Ray, SEA 48.2
Verlander, HOU 45.2
Gausman, TOR 45.0
Keller, KC 43.2
Manoah, TOR 42.0
Pérez, TEX 40.1
Cortes Jr., NYY 40.0
Eovaldi, BOS 40.0
Valdez, HOU 40.0

___

STRIKEOUTS
Cease, CHW 58
McClanahan, TB 58
Gausman, TOR 54
Montas, OAK 53
Ray, SEA 50
Cortes Jr., NYY 49
Cole, NYY 46
Ohtani, LAA 46
Skubal, DET 45
Eovaldi, BOS 42
Gilbert, SEA 42

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Detmers, LAA 1

___

SHUTOUTS
Detmers, LAA 1
