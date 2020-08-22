Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 21

BATTING
G AB R H BA
LeMahieu, NYY 19 73 15 30 .411
Lewis, SEA 27 99 20 35 .354
Cruz, MIN 27 96 20 32 .333
Lowe, TB 26 92 25 30 .326
Fletcher, LAA 28 117 19 37 .316
Rendon, LAA 24 86 15 27 .314
Merrifield, KC 26 99 19 31 .313
Grichuk, TOR 20 77 13 24 .312
Voit, NYY 21 74 16 23 .311
Correa, HOU 26 94 10 29 .309

___

HOME RUNS
Voit, NYY 10
Trout, LAA 10
Judge, NYY 9
Lowe, TB 9
Hernández, TOR 9
Jiménez, CHW 9
Cruz, MIN 9
Olson, OAK 9
Santander, BAL 9
Chapman, OAK 9

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Cruz, MIN 25
Trout, LAA 25
Santander, BAL 25
Lowe, TB 24
Abreu, CHW 23
Seager, SEA 22
Chapman, OAK 21
Judge, NYY 20
Voit, NYY 20
Piscotty, OAK 20
Jiménez, CHW 20
Olson, OAK 20

___

STOLEN BASES
Mondesi, KC 6
Moore, SEA 6
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 5
Lopes, SEA 5
Ramírez, CLE 5
Reyes, DET 5
Straw, HOU 5
Tauchman, NYY 5
7 tied 4

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Lowe, TB .739
Voit, NYY .730
Santander, BAL .660
Cruz, MIN .656
Trout, LAA .635
Hernández, TOR .634
Grossman, OAK .609
Jiménez, CHW .600
Chapman, OAK .598
Grichuk, TOR .584

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
LeMahieu, NYY .456
Rendon, LAA .454
Grossman, OAK .443
Lewis, SEA .440
Díaz, TB .422
Canha, OAK .419
Cruz, MIN .418
Lowe, TB .410
Santana, CLE .398
Biggio, TOR .393

___

RUNS SCORED
Lowe, TB 25
Anderson, CHW 23
Tucker, HOU 21
Biggio, TOR 20
Chapman, OAK 20
Cruz, MIN 20
Lewis, SEA 20
Santander, BAL 20
Fletcher, LAA 19
Merrifield, KC 19
Olson, OAK 19
Ramírez, CLE 19

___

HITS
Fletcher, LAA 37
Lewis, SEA 35
Alberto, BAL 34
Abreu, CHW 33
Cruz, MIN 32
Merrifield, KC 31
Santander, BAL 31
LeMahieu, NYY 30
Lowe, TB 30
Correa, HOU 29
Gurriel, HOU 29
Polanco, MIN 29

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 27
Olson, OAK 20
Rendon, LAA 20
Díaz, TB 19
Canha, OAK 18
Hicks, NYY 17
Biggio, TOR 16
Gallo, TEX 16
Lewis, SEA 16
Grossman, OAK 15

___

DOUBLES
Alberto, BAL 12
Santander, BAL 10
Bregman, HOU 9
Fletcher, LAA 9
Hernández, CLE 9
Iglesias, BAL 9
Martinez, BOS 9
7 tied 8

___

TRIPLES
Tucker, HOU 4
Candelario, DET 3
Chapman, OAK 2
Chavis, BOS 2
Crawford, SEA 2
Grossman, OAK 2
Kiermaier, TB 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
Lowe, TB 2
Wendle, TB 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Santander, BAL 70
Lowe, TB 68
Chapman, OAK 67
Cruz, MIN 63
Abreu, CHW 62
Trout, LAA 61
Hernández, TOR 59
Jiménez, CHW 57
Fletcher, LAA 55
Lewis, SEA 54

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 1.11
Lynn, TEX 1.37
Valdez, HOU 1.72
Greinke, HOU 1.84
Maeda, MIN 2.27
Bundy, LAA 2.48
Keuchel, CHW 2.65
Cole, NYY 2.75
Civale, CLE 2.91
Bassitt, OAK 2.97

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 5-0
Cole, NYY 4-0
Cease, CHW 4-1
Dobnak, MIN 4-1
Keuchel, CHW 4-2
Bielak, HOU 3-0
Hernández, TEX 3-0
Keller, KC 3-0
Lynn, TEX 3-0
Maeda, MIN 3-0

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 15
Petit, OAK 15
Hendriks, OAK 14
Brice, BOS 13
Cisnero, DET 13
Gibaut, TEX 13
McFarland, OAK 13
Romano, TOR 13
Soto, DET 13
13 tied 12

___

SAVES
Hendriks, OAK 9
Britton, NYY 8
Hand, CLE 7
Colomé, CHW 6
Rosenthal, KC 6
Jiménez, DET 5
Montero, TEX 5
Rogers, MIN 5
Sulser, BAL 5
Williams, SEA 5

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 40.2
Lynn, TEX 39.1
Keuchel, CHW 37.1
Cole, NYY 36.0
Giolito, CHW 34.2
Eovaldi, BOS 34.1
Civale, CLE 34.0
Bassitt, OAK 33.1
Bundy, LAA 32.2
Maeda, MIN 31.2

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 65
Giolito, CHW 45
Cole, NYY 44
Lynn, TEX 42
Bundy, LAA 38
Carrasco, CLE 35
Glasnow, TB 35
Duffy, KC 34
Berríos, MIN 33
Eovaldi, BOS 33
Maeda, MIN 33

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Bundy, LAA 1
Civale, CLE 1
Cole, NYY 1
Lynn, TEX 1

___

SHUTOUTS