THROUGH JULY 29

BATTING
G AB R H BA
Lewis, SEA 6 24 5 11 .458
Brantley, HOU 6 23 5 10 .435
Fletcher, LAA 6 23 2 10 .435
Ramírez, CLE 6 23 5 10 .435
Jones, DET 6 19 6 8 .421
Stanton, NYY 4 12 3 5 .417
Correa, HOU 6 22 2 9 .409
Arraez, MIN 4 15 3 6 .400
Bradley Jr., BOS 6 20 4 8 .400
Merrifield, KC 6 23 6 9 .391

HOME RUNS
Hernández, TOR 4
Jones, DET 3
Cruz, MIN 3
19 tied 2

RUNS BATTED IN
Cruz, MIN 11
Franco, KC 7
Merrifield, KC 7
Cave, MIN 6
Maldonado, HOU 6
Jones, DET 6
Renfroe, TB 6
Schoop, DET 6
Brantley, HOU 6
Seager, SEA 6
Hernández, TOR 6

STOLEN BASES
Grossman, OAK 2
Hernández, TOR 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
Long Jr., SEA 2
Solak, TEX 2
Straw, HOU 2
18 tied 1

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Jones, DET 1.000
Stanton, NYY 1.000
Cruz, MIN .952
Hernández, TOR .821
Merrifield, KC .783
Ramírez, CLE .783
Franco, KC .739
Lewis, SEA .708
Brantley, HOU .696
Ruiz, BAL .667

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Crawford, SEA .538
Stanton, NYY .533
Lewis, SEA .519
Brantley, HOU .500
Correa, HOU .500
Fletcher, LAA .500
Ramírez, CLE .500
Adames, TB .474
Laureano, OAK .462
Santana, CLE .458

RUNS SCORED
Altuve, HOU 7
Anderson, CHW 7
Cruz, MIN 7
Hernández, TOR 6
Jones, DET 6
Laureano, OAK 6
Merrifield, KC 6
8 tied 5

HITS
Lewis, SEA 11
Brantley, HOU 10
Fletcher, LAA 10
Ramírez, CLE 10
Correa, HOU 9
Hernández, TOR 9
Merrifield, KC 9
9 tied 8

BASES ON BALLS
Crawford, SEA 7
Díaz, TB 7
Olson, OAK 6
Santana, CLE 6
Altuve, HOU 5
Benintendi, BOS 5
Bregman, HOU 5
9 tied 4

DOUBLES
Devers, BOS 4
Iglesias, BAL 4
12 tied 3

TRIPLES
Crawford, SEA 2
Lowe, TB 2
Chapman, OAK 1
Fisher, TOR 1
Garneau, HOU 1
Goodrum, DET 1
Kiermaier, TB 1
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 1
Mathis, TEX 1
Mondesi, KC 1

TOTAL BASES
Hernández, TOR 23
Cruz, MIN 20
Jones, DET 19
Merrifield, KC 18
Ramírez, CLE 18
Franco, KC 17
Lewis, SEA 17
Brantley, HOU 16
Anderson, CHW 14
Correa, HOU 14
Lowe, TB 14

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 0.00
Hill, MIN 0.00
Lynn, TEX 0.00
Plesac, CLE 0.00
Gibson, TEX 0.00
Bundy, LAA 1.35
Javier, HOU 1.35
Luzardo, OAK 1.35
Shoemaker, TOR 1.50
Cobb, BAL 1.69

WON-LOST
Cole, NYY 2-0
Smith, OAK 2-0
22 tied 1-0

GAMES PITCHED
Alvarado, TB 4
Barlow, KC 4
Bass, TOR 4
Dolis, TOR 4
Farmer, DET 4
Jiménez, DET 4
Marshall, CHW 4
Petit, OAK 4
Romano, TOR 4
37 tied 3

SAVES
Jiménez, DET 4
Drake, TB 2
Hand, CLE 2
16 tied 1

INNINGS PITCHED
Lynn, TEX 12.0
Cole, NYY 11.2
Eovaldi, BOS 11.0
Boyd, DET 10.0
Giolito, CHW 9.2
Heaney, LAA 9.2
Duffy, KC 9.1
Montas, OAK 9.0
Morton, TB 9.0
Ryu, TOR 9.0

STRIKEOUTS
Lynn, TEX 17
Bieber, CLE 14
Beeks, TB 12
Cole, NYY 12
Heaney, LAA 12
Morton, TB 11
Plesac, CLE 11
Carrasco, CLE 10
Duffy, KC 10
5 tied 9

COMPLETE GAMES
Cole, NYY 1

SHUTOUTS