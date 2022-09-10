AlphaTauri says 2023 seat will likely go to Gasly or Herta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
AlphaTauri is awaiting a decision from the FIA on Colton Herta's eligibility to compete in Formula One next season, and it said Saturday the delay is affecting the team's planning for its 2023 lineup.
Pierre Gasly is currently under contract to AlphaTauri via a deal with Red Bull, but Alpine would like the Frenchman to fill the seat opening when Fernando Alonso leaves at the end of the season. It would require McLaren to release its F1 rights to Herta, the 22-year-old Californian seeking to become the first American on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015.