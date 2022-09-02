Skip to main content
Alonso hits tiebreaking HR, Mets beat Nationals 7-3

JERRY BEACHAssociated Press

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches his home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Friday night.

Alonso's high drive to left field off Josiah Gray made it 4-3 and kicked off a four-run inning. He has 32 homers and his 106 RBIs are 18 short of the team record shared by Mike Piazza in 1999 and David Wright in 2006. The NL East-leading Mets have 30 games left for Alonso to make a run at the mark.

Eduardo Escobar hit his first homer since July 26 and drove in three runs for New York.

Mychal Givens (7-3), who entered with an 8.03 ERA in his first 13 appearances for the Mets, recorded five outs in relief of starter David Peterson. Givens stranded a runner at third in the sixth and worked around a two-out walk in the seventh.

Gray (7-9), pitching for the first time since Aug. 20, allowed six runs in five-plus innings for last-place Washington.

