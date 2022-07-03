Almora's bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park — the longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986.

In the ninth, Braves reliever A.J. Minter (4-2) allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

It was the first walk-off hit of the season for the Reds, who had been held to just one hit through seven innings by Braves starter Charlie Morton. The 38-year-old struck out 10 and issued a walk in his third seven-inning appearance of the season.

The Reds went up 3-1 in the eighth in part with a two-run double to right field from Brandon Drury. The Braves tied it in the ninth on homers by Marcell Ozuna — his second of the afternoon — and Michael Harris II.

Hunter Strickland (1-2) pitched the ninth and got the win despite allowing the home runs. Starter Luis Castillo allowed six hits through seven innings, struck out six and walked one.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: OF Adam Duvall was sent back to Atlanta for an MRI after being hit by a pitch on his left hand Saturday. The Braves wanted confirmation that there are no broken bones.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India got a rest day. Max Schrock started in his place. ... SS Kyle Farmer is expected to miss a few days after being hit on the left hand with a 100 mph pitch Saturday, but nothing is broken. ... Catcher Tyler Stephenson (broken thumb) is expected to begin a rehab stint soon, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Braves: Begin a 10-game home stand Monday, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals. Right-hander Kyle Wright 6-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta against right-hander Dakota Hudson (9-4, 3.03).

Reds: The Mets come to town for a three-game set. Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA) is the probable starter for the Mets against Reds rookie righty Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

