LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech got its first addition for new coach Mark Adams on Thursday with transfer forward Kaelen “KJ” Allen signing to play for the Red Raiders following the potential departures of several key players.

Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after one season at East Los Angeles College. The 6-foot-6 Los Angeles native averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during his 29-1 freshman season.