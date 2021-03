Jonathan Law’s girls’ indoor track team earned five first-place finishes in its season-ending meet with Foran at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

“Andrianna Bruno earned a spot on the All-Southern Connecticut Conference in the 55-meter hurdles and Hannah Rascoll (1000-meter run) was selected to the All-SCC Coaches team,” coach Joe Beler said of his senior tandem after the meet. “Against Foran, Andriana won the hurdles in 9.76 and Hanna and Hannah took the 1000 in 3:30.28).

“Lauren Davis won the 300-meter dash, Sydney Simpson the long jump and Kalli Kinsman was the best in the shot put.”

A junior, Davis took the 300 with a time of 47.66. Sophomore Eira Rodriguez was third (47.91), senior Brooke Dillman fourth (48.49) and sophomore Elly Van Waveren fifth (48.75).

Junior Emma Savoie was third in the 1000 (3:47.37) and junior Allison Gacchi fourth (3:56.81).

Freshman Caden Simpson was second (10.32) in the 55H, Van Waveren third (11.14), Sydney Simpson fourth (11.37) and freshman Jessica Brocksom fifth (15.97).

Junior Grace Kantor placed seventh (50.92) in the 300-meter dash, senior Alexis Voytek eighth (51.49), senior Jordyn Konlian ninth (53.16) and senior Stephanie-Jo Mugford 11th (56.19).

Sydney Simpson (14-9) was followed in the long jump by Bruno (14-1), Dillman (14-0) and Caden Simpson (13-02.50).

A sophomore, Kinsman shot put of 24-05 was first. Junior Emily Merenda was second (21-06.75).

BOYS TEAM

“Jackson Warters in the 55 hurdles and Ethan Harrigan in the 300 meter made first-team All-SCC and Naheim Washington is on the league Coaches team,” Beler said. “Ethan, Liam Fedigan, Jackson, Naheim, Spencer Deer and Sam Bergami all won their events against Foran.”

Ethan Harrigan was best in the 300-meter dash with a time of 37.65. Law took the top eight spots with Tommy Bretthauer (38.08), Chris Wootton (38.11), Keyshon Giles (38.15), Shane Pritchard (39.00), Warters (39.27), Washington (39.64) and Amann Akytar (42.77).

Fedigan won the 1000-meter run in 2:58.38. Charles Wang was second (3:08.48), Hunter Fonck third (3:10.04), Matt DeLucia fourth (3:11.15), Aidan Hope sixth (3:40.41) and Will Chiero seventh (3:48.93).

Warters ran an 8.17 to take first in the 55 hurdles. Ethan Harrigan was second (9.12), Deer fifth (10.99), Jack Bretthauer sixth (11.18) and Andrew Velasquez seventh (13.33).

Washington high jumped 5-0 to take first.

Deer won the long jump at 16-09.75). Tommy Bretthauer was second (15-08) and Akytar third (14-04).

Aidan King was second in the pole vault at 9-0.

Senior Justin Lazar was 10th in the 300 dash at 43.48 and freshman Oliver Harrigan was 13th (46.77).

