Alex Tuch lifts Golden Knights past Coyotes in shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Vegas' Malcolm Subban stopped 35 shots in his third straight start, including two monster saves in the final 12 seconds of regulation, and two more in overtime, turning away Phil Kessel.

Subban went into the shootout a perfect 16 for 16 in his career, and stopped two of three shots he faced.

Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, and Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

Vegas played its second straight overtime game and sixth in November. Arizona played in its third straight overtime game and , and seventh this month.

Arizona is 6-2-2 against Pacific Division teams and has earned a point in nine straight games (6-0-3) against them.

Tuch opened the scoring when he skated through the slot just at the right time to deflect Nic Hague's shot from the point past Kuemper for a power-play goal. The Golden Knights have the fifth-best home power play this season, while Arizona arrived in Vegas ranked 21st with its road penalty kill.

Chychrun tied it with his sixth goal of the season, finding a found a way to snipe a wrister by Subban's shoulder and into the top corner.

NOTES: Vegas scored a first-period goal in its first 11 home games of the season, but has been held scoreless in the first period in three of its last four home games. ... Chychrun is two games shy of playing in the 200th of his career.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts San Jose on Saturday night

Vegas: At New York Rangers on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports