Alert: Quin Snyder resigns as coach of Utah Jazz, team announces

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quin Snyder resigns as coach of Utah Jazz, team announces.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended