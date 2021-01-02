Skip to main content
Alert: Paris Saint-Germain confirms hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as coach
Alert: Paris Saint-Germain confirms hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as coach
Jan. 2, 2021
Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 10:11 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain confirms hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as coach.