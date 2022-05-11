Alert: Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has pitched a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in 12-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has pitched a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in 12-0 win.
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
- Veteran Foran team looks to return to states
Recommended