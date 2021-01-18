Aldridge, DeRozan lead Spurs over Trail Blazers 125-104 ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 6:44 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, right, drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, right, as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge, right , passes the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, right, blocks the shot of Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, has words with referee James Capers, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 125-104 on Monday.
Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs reserves outscored Portland backups 59-24. Reserve center Jakob Poeltl added 11 points and seven rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
