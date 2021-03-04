Alderson: `Some of our players aren't defensive geniuses' The Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 5:56 p.m.
New York Mets president Sandy Alderson says he is emphasizing offense over defense but Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. were brought in to help with their gloves.
“While some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses, we think that the overall blend that we have is pretty good," Alderson said during an interview on the ESPN telecast of Thursday’s 8-4 win over Washington in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
