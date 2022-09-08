Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever BRIAN MAHONEY and HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writers Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 3:25 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after winning a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts to winning his match against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts to winning a point against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, sits with a towel over his head between games as he plays Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kneels on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after winning a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, waves to the crowd after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
It was “only” a quarterfinal, no trophy at stake, yet was as taut a thriller as this tournament has produced or, likely, will, a tour de force of big cuts on the full sprint and plenty of guts, a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory for the No. 3-seeded Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain.