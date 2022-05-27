Albies' 2-run double in 7th sends Braves past Marlins 6-4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies' bloop double in the seventh inning drove in two runs to give Atlanta the lead, and the Braves recovered after blowing an early three-run advantage, beating the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Miami led 4-3 before Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double down the left-field line off Anthony Bass (1-2). Matt Olson, who led off the seventh with a walk, scored from first base on the double.

After Bass walked Dansby Swanson, Albies hit a blooper that fell into shallow left field. As Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler held the ball too long, Acuña easily scored the go-ahead run and Swanson ran through third-base coach Ron Washington's stop sign to also score.

Perhaps thinking Swanson would stop at third base, Soler threw the ball to a cutoff man instead of throwing to the plate.

Jackson Stephens (1-1) had two strikeouts and allowed no hits in two scoreless innings behind Ian Anderson.

Kenley Jansen gave up a one-out single to Brian Anderson in the ninth before recovering for his 11th save in 13 chances. Jansen struck out Jacob Stallings and Jesús Sánchez, each on called third strikes, to end the game.

Bass allowed two runs while recording two outs.

Jesús Aguilar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning as Miami took a 4-3 lead after trailing 3-0.

Garrett Cooper also hit a two-run homer in the Marlins' four-run sixth off Anderson. It was a quick answer by the Marlins following Atlanta's three-run fifth against Trevor Rogers, who was perfect through four innings.

Austin Riley's fifth-inning homer produced the game's first run — and Atlanta's first hit. Travis d'Arnaud followed Riley's homer with a double off the glove of shortstop Miguel Rojas into left field. With one out, William Contreras drove in d'Arnaud with a double to the wall in center field.

Travis Demeritte then snapped an 0-for-34 slump with a run-scoring single to left field for a 3-0 lead. Following his first hit since May 14, a grateful Demeritte placed his hands together in a prayerful pose as he stood and smiled at first base.

Rogers allowed three runs on four hits and one walk in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: IF Jon Berti returned from the COVID-19 injured list, while OF Avisaíl García was placed on the list. ... Berti started as 2B Jazz Chisholm (sore left hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. Chisholm is running and participating in hitting and fielding drills. ... LHP Jesús Luzardo (forearm strain) has not resumed throwing. He was placed on the IL on May 15, retroactive to May 12. ... 3B Joey Wendle (right hamstring) had no hits in his return from the IL.

Braves: Acuña (strained right quadriceps) was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game. Acuña ran the bases before batting practice and could start on Saturday. He remained in the game in right field following his pinch-hit double. ... LF Marcell Ozuna (lower abdominal tightness) started after missing one game.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 8.71) will make his first career start against Miami when he faces Marlins ace RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-2, 2.11) on Saturday. Alcantara threw a complete game in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Braves in Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports