Albany (NY) 89, Mass.-Lowell 63

Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-9 1-2 9, Hammond 2-7 3-3 7, Hikim 1-5 5-5 7, Mincey 1-5 0-0 2, Watkins 2-3 0-0 5, Covington 4-9 5-6 14, Morris 7-7 0-1 14, Withers 1-3 0-0 3, O'Connor 1-2 0-1 2, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 14-18 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason