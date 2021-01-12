Alabama's Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8 JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11:28 a.m.
Nick Saban wasn't ready to contemplate his legacy moments after capturing a record seventh national championship “because you're always looking forward.”
It was time to start chasing No. 8, after all. The Crimson Tide capped off a 13-0 season with a 52-24 win over Ohio State Monday night in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.