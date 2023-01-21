Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT

Rasas 3-8 0-0 6, Rutty 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 7-23 5-10 21, Douglas 0-10 4-4 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, Myles 3-6 2-2 8, Gambrell 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 14-20 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason