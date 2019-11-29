Agnew scores 34, Creighton women upset No. 23 West Virginia

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers, Tatum Rembao had 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, and Creighton beat No. 23 West Virginia 82-75 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.

Agnew scored 23 points in the first half to help Creighton take a 43-41 lead at the break, and she finished 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. She entered averaging 18.2 points per game with scoring games of 23, 25 and 26 points.

Olivia Elger added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Creighton (5-1). Jim Flanery, during his 18 years at the helm for the Bluejays, is now 8-33 against the Top-25 teams. The Bluejays will face Temple on Friday.

Tynice Martin led West Virginia (4-1) with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kirsten Deans scored 14 points and Kysre Gondrezick had 12. The Mountaineers play New Mexico on Friday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25