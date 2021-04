Chris Adkins scored five goals and the Foran boys’ lacrosse team turned back Sheehan 12-8 in Milford on Thursday.

Foran led 5-2 at the half and extended the advantage to 9-5 after three then played Branford even in the final period.

Eli Gomes and Andrew Kupson each scored two goals and had an assist for the winning Lions (2-2). Joey Honcz scored a goal and assisted on four others. Christian Piscitelli tacked on a goal and an assist. Jack Cushman scored a goal.

Garrett Harrison had two goals and an assist for Branford, now 2-3. Luke Rutkowski and Justin Williams each had two goals.

Foran’s Simon Collette made eight saves; Sheehan’s Jacob Shook stopped seven shots.