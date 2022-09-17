Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night.

New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at 57 homers. Judge remained four homers from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61.

The game included a bizarre moment in the third inning when Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez was hit on the helmet by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box.

Caratini had just received a pitch and was attempting to get the ball back to Woodruff (11-4), but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his head, causing the batter’s helmet to pop off.

Gonzalez was examined by a Yankees athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.

Gonzalez left the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.

The Brewers won despite getting just four hits.

Adames opened the scoring in the third inning when he sent a first-pitch sinker from Jameson Taillon (13-5) over the left-field wall.

Adames’ 30 homers are the most by a Brewers shortstop, one more than future Hall of Famer Robin Yount had in his 1982 MVP season when led the team to its lone World Series appearance.

New York’s Josh Donaldson responded by leading off the top of the fourth with a homer to left off Woodruff, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1. Both Adames and Donaldson also homered Friday.

But that’s all the offense the Yankees would get against Woodruff, who struck out 10 while allowing just five hits and one walk. Woodruff struck out five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton four times, Stanton's fourth four-strikeout game this season.

Woodruff’s eight-inning appearance matched the longest start by a Brewers pitcher this season, by Corbin Burnes in a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Sept. 8.

The Brewers made it 4-1 in the fifth as Garrett Mitchell singled and came home on Christian Yelich’s double.

Devin Williams retired the side in order for his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Taillon allowed four runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees RHP Frankie Montas was to have an MRI on his shoulder after lasting just 3 1/3 innings Friday. Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he was “at least a little bit concerned” and said RHP Domingo Germán likely would step into the rotation if Montas has to miss any time. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) could return Sunday. ... RHP Stephen Ridings struck out two and allowed one hit in one scoreless inning in a rehabilitation appearance with Double-A Somerset. He threw 13 pitches, 11 for strikes. Ridings hasn’t pitched in the majors this season as he recovers from a shoulder injury. ... CF Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis) went 0 for 2 with a walk for Somerset.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30) pitches for the Yankees and RHP Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29) starts for the Brewers as this series concludes Sunday.

