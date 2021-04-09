Acuña's 4 hits, including HR, lead Braves past Phillies 8-1 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 11:19 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton's six strong innings, leading the Braves to an 8-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Morton (1-1) permitted one run and four hits. The veteran right-hander struck out seven and walked one.