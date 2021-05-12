Abreu, Grandal homer, White Sox top Twins 9-3 MATT CARLSON, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 1:50 a.m.
1 of8 Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt (70) looks to the home plate umpire for the call after tagging out Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal (24) celebrates with Yermín Mercedes at home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Minnesota Twins first baseman Willians Astudillo (64) catches the throw to double off Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox won their fourth straight, 9-3 over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Abreu went deep to left center on the first pitch he saw from Jorge Alcala (0-1) for his seventh homer. He narrowly missed another one in the third when Max Kepler reached over the right-center wall to catch Abreu's drive. The AL MVP had two hits and scored three runs.