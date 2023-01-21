Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68

Wilson 4-5 4-7 12, Castro 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 6-11 4-4 20, Johnson-Cash 1-8 0-0 3, Weaver 2-7 4-6 8, Humphrey 3-5 2-2 10, Young 3-4 0-1 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5, Domingos 1-2 0-0 2, Cornish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 14-20 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason