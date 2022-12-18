Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59

Pleasant 3-4 5-8 12, Allen 4-8 0-0 11, Cameron 6-7 0-0 17, Daniels 1-6 1-4 3, Madden 2-4 7-8 11, Simmons 3-12 0-0 7, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Dibba 0-3 2-2 2, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 15-22 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason