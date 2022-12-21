Abilene Christian 113, Howard Payne 52

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Godfrey 3-8 0-1 7, Koehler 1-5 0-0 2, Myart 1-5 4-4 6, Ramey 3-7 5-6 11, Shorter 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Bailey 2-4 4-7 8, Buhl 0-2 0-0 0, Hammonds 1-1 0-0 3, Castillo 0-3 0-0 0, K.Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Presley 0-3 1-2 1, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 16-22 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason