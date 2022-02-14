ATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competing The Associated Press, By KELVIN CHAN, CANDICE CHOI and AARON MORRISON Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 6:12 a.m.
1 of9 Paul Schommer practices at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tommy Ford, of United States looks up after finishing the first run of the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Der Velden Niek Van of the Netherlands competes during the men's snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Gold medalist Canada's Max Parrot celebrates during a medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Jason Brown, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Keegan Messing, of Canada, holds up a photo of his baby after competing in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIJING (AP) — Football, video games and dress-up are some of the ways athletes at the Beijing Olympics are keeping busy when they're not competing.
As part of the strict COVID-19 protocols, athletes and others at the Games can only move between select sites, Keeping them in that “bubble” is supposed to prevent the virus from getting in or out in the local population. That means athletes can't go out and explore the city during their off time.
Written By
The Associated Press