AP sources: Seahawks land Jadeveon Clowney from Texans

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of acquiring pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans. Such a move would bolster one of Seattle's biggest needs heading into the season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is still pending a physical and had not been completed. Seattle reportedly is sending a third-round pick and two players back to Houston.

Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The standout pass rusher was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. The Seahawks would have Clowney for the upcoming season at a cost of about $16 million. But Seattle has the salary cap space and a huge need on its defensive line.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL