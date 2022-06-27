AP sources: F1, ESPN near rights deal with much higher price

Paul Chiasson/AP

Formula 1 is close to renewing its United States broadcast rights with ESPN — for an exponentially higher price — but the sides have not finalized a deal, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The sides are working on a three-year contract, the people said. Although the numbers have not been finalized, ESPN would pay something in the range of $75 million to 90 million per year, one of the people said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss financial matters and the contract is still being negotiated.