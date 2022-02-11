AP source: Seahawks adding Desai, Scott to coaching staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants, and a parting with veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari, according to a person with knowledge of the moves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the moves. NFL Network first reported the moves and said Desai will be Seattle’s associated head coach.

Both Desai and Scott are expected to have significant influence in a remake on the defensive side for Seattle. The Seahawks let go of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis after the season. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt will reportedly be elevated to take over as defensive coordinator.

Desai spent the past nine seasons working for the Chicago Bears and was their defensive coordinator last season. Chicago ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense and under Desai, including a massive rebound season from Robert Quinn, who had 18½ sacks for the Bears. Desai, 38, previously was a quality control coach and safeties coach during his time in Chicago.

Scott, 36, was the defensive backs coach for Minnesota last season, his first in the NFL. Most of Scott’s coaching experience has been in college serving as the cornerbacks coach at Alabama from 2018-20. Before his stint at Alabama, Scott spent time at Louisiana Tech and Texas Tech.

Minnesota’s pass defense ranked 28th in the league last season.

Solari spent the past four seasons trying to fix one of Seattle’s biggest ongoing problems during coach Pete Carroll’s tenure. Outside of their Super Bowl seasons, the offensive line has seemed a continual problem for the Seahawks.

The 67-year-old Solari previously worked for Seattle during the 2008-09 seasons and started coaching in the NFL in 1987 with Dallas.

The Seahawks will reportedly promote Andy Dickerson as Solari’s replacement. Dickerson was hired as Seattle’s run game coordinator last season as part of bringing Shane Waldron on board as offensive coordinator. ___

