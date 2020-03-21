AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver on offense.

A person familiar with the move said the sides reached the deal Saturday. The person also said the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can't be signed until the players pass physicals.

Offensive lineman Eric Kush also confirmed that he agreed to a deal with the Raiders, and tight end Nick O'Leary's agency, Sports Trust Advisors, said its client has a deal in place with the team.

Agholor spent the past five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted 20th overall in 2015. He had 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 for the Eagles, adding nine catches for 84 yards in a Super Bowl win over New England that season.

He followed that up with 64 catches for 736 yards in 2018 before struggling last season while dealing with a knee injury. He finished with 39 catches for 363 yards, averaging just 9.3 yards per catch. He also had four dropped passes, according to SportRadar.

Agholor gives the Raiders another option at receiver alongside deep threat Tyrell Williams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders also could draft a receiver with one of their two first-round picks.

Smith joined the Raiders late last season and played three games, mostly on special teams. He has 101 carries for 364 yards and five TDs in 55 career games with Dallas, Seattle and Tennessee.

Kush has played guard and center since entering the NFL in 2013, with 19 starts and 49 games played.

O'Leary has played for Buffalo, Miami and Jacksonville over his five-year career, making 53 catches for 668 yards and four TDs.

He's the second tight end to agree to a deal with Las Vegas, following veteran Jason Witten. The Raiders already have Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier as tight ends under contract who played extensively last season.

