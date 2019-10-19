AP source: Jets fine Osemele after he does not practice

FILE - This is a 2019, file photo, shows Kelechi Osemele of the New York Jets NFL football team.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Jets guard Kelechi Osemele has been fined for conduct detrimental to the team after he did not practice.

The left guard says he needs a season-ending shoulder operation and is waiting for the Jets to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field.

Osemele was told by the Jets that he would face disciplinary action Saturday if he did not take the field with his teammates. He was fined an undisclosed amount after not doing so, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the discipline.

Osemele said Friday that the team doctor and an independent doctor recommended the surgery for a torn labrum. But another person with knowledge of the situation said Friday that both doctors cleared Osemele to play through it.

___

