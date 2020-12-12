AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 2:18 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.
A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.