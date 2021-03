Butch Dill/AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed with the The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The agreement is pending Sanders passing a physical, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the receiver hasn’t been officially released by New Orleans, a day after Saints GM Mickey Loomis announced the team is terminating the player’s contract.