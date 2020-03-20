AP Sportlight

Recommended Video:

March 25

1934 — Horton Smith wins the first Masters, beating Craig Wood by one stroke.

1947 — Holy Cross, led by George Kaftan, defeats Oklahoma 58-47 in the NCAA basketball championship.

1958 — Sugar Ray Robinson regains the middleweight title for a record fifth time with a 15-round decision over Carmen Basilio.

1961 — Cincinnati ends Ohio State's 32-game winning streak with a 70-65 win in the NCAA basketball championship. In the third-place game, St. Joseph's beats Utah 127-120 in quadruple-overtime.

1967 — UCLA, led by sophomore Lew Alcindor's 20 points, tops Dayton 79-64 for the NCAA basketball championship.

1972 — Bill Walton scores 24 points to lead UCLA to an 81-76 victory over Florida State and the NCAA title. The Bruins finish with a 30-0 record and increase their winning streak to 45 straight.

1972 — Maryland downs Niagara 100-69 in the NIT championship, becoming the first team to score 100 points in the tournament final.

1990 — Pat Bradley becomes the first LPGA player to reach $3 million in career earnings with a one-stroke victory in the $500,000 Turquoise Classic. Bradley, with career earnings of $3,059,768, makes a 2-foot par putt on the final hole to beat Ayako Okamoto.

1995 — Mike Tyson is released from a Plainfield, Ind., prison after serving three years for rape.

2006 — Sixteen-year-old American Kimmie Meissner scores a big upset to capture figure skating's world championships. U.S. champion Sasha Cohen falls apart again in the free skate, winding up third overall behind Japan's Fumie Suguri.

2007 — Cullen Jones becomes the rare black swimmer to claim a world championship, teaming with Michael Phelps, Neil Walker and Jason Lezak on a U.S. squad that wins the 400-meter freestyle relay at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia.

2008 — Tennessee gives coach Pat Summitt her 100th NCAA tournament win, a 78-52 rout of host Purdue. The win sends the Lady Vols to the NCAA regional semifinals.

2011 — The Southwest regional is the first in NCAA men's basketball history with three double-digit seeded teams in the semifinals. Virginia Commonwealth, an 11th seed, beats 10th seed Florida State 72-71 in overtime, and the top-seeded Kansas defeats No. 12 seed Richmond 77-57 in the region's other semifinal.

2012 — In the NBA's first quadruple-overtime game since 1997, Joe Johnson scores 37 points and Josh Smith adds 22 to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Utah 139-133. The four overtimes tie for the third-longest game in NBA history.

March 26

1944 — St. John's, coached by Joe Lapchick, cruises by DePaul 47-39 to become the first back-to-back winner of the National Invitation Tournament.

1946 — Hank Iba's Oklahoma A&M Aggies beat North Carolina 43-40 for their second straight NCAA men's basketball title. Bob Kurland scores 23 points, including the first two dunks in NCAA tournament history.

1949 — Alex Groza leads Kentucky to a 46-36 victory over Oklahoma State for the NCAA championship.

1952 — Kansas' Clyde Lovelette scores 33 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 80-63 win over St. John's for the NCAA basketball title.

1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat Seattle 124-98 to finish the season at 69-13, the best record in NBA history, until the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls finish at 72-10.

1973 — Bill Walton scores 44 points to help UCLA win its record seventh NCAA basketball championship with an 87-66 triumph over Memphis State.

1974 — George Foreman knocks out Ken Norton in the second round in Caracas, Venezuela, to retain the world heavyweight title.

1974 — Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors scores 64 points in a 143-120 victory over Portland.

1987 — Southern Mississippi defeats La Salle 84-80 in the championship of the 50th NIT.

1992 — Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is sentenced to six years in prison for rape.

1995 — Nanci Bowen wins the Dinah Shore, her first LPGA victory, by one stroke over Susie Redman.

1996 — Mario Lemieux scores five goals and two assists in his first head-to-head competition against Wayne Gretzky in more than three years to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

2002 — Utah's John Stockton turns 40, becoming the 10th player in NBA history to play at that age. Stockton scores 20 points in the Jazz's 109-105 victory over Houston.

2004 — Ian Crocker closes out his career at Texas by setting a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships, winning the event for the fourth straight year. Crocker wins in 49.07 seconds, joining Mark Spitz and Pablo Morales as the only swimmers to win the butterfly four times in NCAA championships history.

2005 — In the NCAA men's basketball regional finals, Louisville and Illinois make tremendous comebacks to force overtime and advance. Louisville, trailing by 20 to West Virginia, completes an amazing rally for a 93-85 win. Illinois, trailing by 15 with just four minutes to play, goes on a dazzling 20-5 run to send Arizona to a crushing 90-89 defeat.

2006 — George Mason stuns No. 1 seed Connecticut 86-84 in overtime to become the first No. 11 seed to reach the men's Final Four since LSU in 1986.

2009 — Evan Lysacek becomes the first American in 13 years to win the World Figure Skating Championship thanks to a spectacular free skate.

2010 — Gilbert Arenas is sentenced to 30 days in a halfway house for bringing guns into the Washington Wizards locker room. District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Robert E. Morin also adds a litany of conditions associated with the sentence — two years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 400 hours of community service.

2011 — Victoire Pisa, one of three horses from Japan running in the Dubai World Cup, delivered some rare good news to the country by winning the $10 million Dubai World Cup. The winner edged another Japanese horse, Transcend, at the wire by a half length in the world's richest horse race. Fans of Victoire Pisa were in tears as the national anthem played. Many of the Japanese teams wore black polo shirts with the word "hope" on the sleeve alongside Japan's flag. On the back was the March 11 date of the earthquake and tsunami.

2011 — Shelvin Mack scores 27 points, including five in overtime, as Butler returns to the Final Four with a 74-71 victory over Florida in the Southeast regional. Kemba Walker scores 20 points, freshman Jeremy Lamb adds 19 as Connecticut beats Arizona 65-63 to win the West regional.

2012 — Jaime Alas scores in stoppage time and El Salvador forges a 3-3 tie that ousts the United States from Olympic qualifying. The Americans miss the Olympics for the second time since 1976.

March 27

1939 — Oregon beats Ohio State 46-33 in the NCAA's first national basketball tournament.

1942 — Joe Louis knocks out Abe Simon in the sixth round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title.

1945 — Oklahoma A&M defeats New York University 49-45 for the NCAA basketball championship.

1951 — Bill Spivey scores 22 points to lead Kentucky to a 68-58 win over Kansas State for the NCAA basketball title.

1971 — UCLA beats Villanova 68-62 for its fifth NCAA basketball title.

1978 — Jack Givens scores 41 points to lead Kentucky to a 94-88 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball title.

1983 — Larry Holmes wins a unanimous 12-round decision over Lucien Rodriguez to retain his world heavyweight title in his hometown of Scranton, Pa.

1991 — Kenny Ammann scores 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Stanford capture its first NIT title with a 78-72 victory over Oklahoma.

1994 — Donna Andrews sinks a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dinah Shore by one stroke, her second straight victory and first LPGA major.

1998 — Michael Jordan scores 34 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to an 89-74 victory over the Atlanta Hawks before 62,046 at the Georgia Dome — the largest crowd in NBA history.

2003 — Russia's Evgeni Plushenko wins his second world figure skating title, edging American Tim Goebel.

2005 — In the NCAA men's basketball regional finals, Michigan State makes the most of its second overtime against Kentucky, pulling away 94-88. This is the first time in tournament history that three regional finals go to overtime. North Carolina beats Wisconsin 88-82 in regulation.

2005 — Annika Sorenstam shoots a final-round 68 to finish at 15-under to win the Nabisco Championship by eight shots over Rosie Jones. It's Sorenstam's fifth win in a row over two seasons, tying a record set by Nancy Lopez in 1978. It's also the 59th of the Swedish star's LPGA Tour career — and her eighth major championship.

2007 — Dallas beats New Orleans 105-89 for its 21st straight victory over the Hornets. The Hornets losing streak is the longest losing streak for one team against an opponent in the NBA, NFL, NHL or Major League Baseball. The Mavericks last loss in the series was Nov. 17, 1999, in Charlotte.

2010 — Long shot Al Shemali wins the $5 million Dubai Duty Free, pulling away from a crowded field to pull off a surprisingly easy win in the Dubai World Cup. Al Shemali, at 40-1, starts slow then duels it out with Bankable before taking the lead for good.

2010 — Joe Mazzulla scores a career-high 17 points in his first start this season and West Virginia beat Kentucky 73-66 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1959. Butler, behind 22 points from Gordon Hayward, defeats Kansas State 63-56 in the West Regional final to advance to the Final Four.

2011 — Jamie Skeen scores 26 points as Virginia Commonwealth delivers the biggest upset of the NCAA tournament, a 71-61 win over No. 1 seed Kansas in the Southwest Regional final. The Rams are the third 11th seed to make the Final Four. Brandon Knight scored 22 points and fourth-seeded Kentucky restores some order to the Final Four with a 76-69 win over second-seeded North Carolina in the East Regional final.

2011 — Miami's LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh accomplish something that hadn't been done in more than 50 years. All have 30-10 nights — James with 33 points and 10 rebounds, Bosh with 31 points and 12 rebounds and Wade with 30 points and 11 boards — as the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 125-119. It's the first time since February 1961 that three teammates finish with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a non-overtime game.

2013 — The Miami Heat's 27-game winning streak is snapped by the Chicago Bulls, 101-97, when a furious comeback by LeBron James and his teammates falls short. The Heat finishes six games short of the record held by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers.

2014 — The Detroit Tigers agree to pay Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera a baseball-record $292 million over the next 10 years.

2014 — The Philadelphia 76ers tie the NBA record for futility with their 26th straight loss, falling 120-98 to the Houston Rockets. Philadelphia match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's worst skid.

March 28

1939 — The barnstorming Renaissance Five beat the NBL champion Oshkosh All-Stars, 34-25, to win the first annual World Professional Basketball Tournament in Chicago. Sports reporters of the day make no mention of the fact that all the Rens are black and the All-Stars are all white.

1942 — Stanford beats Dartmouth 53-38 for the NCAA basketball championship.

1944 — Arnold Ferrin's 22 points leads Utah to a 42-40 victory over Dartmouth for the NCAA basket championship.

1950 — CCNY beats Bradley 71-68 in the NCAA basketball final to become the only team to win the NIT and NCAA titles in the same year. CCNY beat Bradley 69-61 in the NIT on March 18.

1977 — Marquette beats North Carolina 67-59 for the NCAA basketball title.

1982 — Louisiana Tech beats Cheyney State 76-62 in the NCAA's first women's basketball championship. The tournament replaces the AIAW championship which had been held since 1972.

1985 — The North American Soccer League, reduced to two surviving franchises, suspends operations.

1989 — Southwestern Louisiana pitchers Cathy McAllister and Stefni Whitton pitch back-to-back perfect games against Southeastern Louisiana, a first in NCAA Division I softball history. McAllister strikes out 10 in a 5-0 victory and Whitton has 14 strikeouts in a 7-0 triumph.

1990 — Michael Jordan scores 69 points to help Chicago beat Cleveland 117-113 in overtime and clinch a playoff spot.

1992 — Christian Laettner hits a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give defending champion Duke a 104-103 overtime victory over Kentucky and a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four.

1992 — Eric Forkel posts a 217-133 victory over Bob Vespi in the title match of the $300,000 PBA National Championship. Vespi's 133 sets a record for the lowest in tournament final history.

1993 — Teemu Selanne of the Winnipeg Jets scores his 69th and 70th goals of the season in a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles Kings. Selanne is the eighth player, and first rookie, to have a 70-goal NHL season.

1995 — Boston’s Dominique Wilkins scored 19 points in a 126-115 win at Miami, moving past Jerry West and into eighth place on the NBAs all-time scoring list with 25,207 points.

2006 — Oklahoma center Courtney Paris is the first freshman selected for The Associated Press All-America team in women's basketball.

2009 — Well Armed, ridden by Aaron Gryder, runs away with the $6 million Dubai World Cup by a record 14 lengths. The 6-year-old gelding turns the final race at Nad al Sheba into one to remember and claims the richest prize in horse racing. The winning margin nearly doubles the record of 7 3/4 lengths set by Curlin last year.

2011 — Skylar Diggins scores 24 points and second-seeded Notre Dame upsets the top-seeded Lady Vols 73-59 to earn a spot in the Final Four. The Fighting Irish came in 0-20 all-time against the Lady Vols. Nnemkadi Ogwumike dominates the inside with 23 points and 11 rebounds, sister Chiney chips in with 18 points to lead Stanford to an 83-60 win over Gonzaga and reach its fourth straight Final Four.

2012 — The NFL's new rule for postseason overtime is expanded to cover the regular season on a 30-2 vote by the NFL owners. All games that go into overtime cannot end on a field goal on the first possession.

2015 — Breanna Stewart has 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help UConn rout Texas 105-54, earning coach Geno Auriemma his 100th NCAA Tournament win. Auriemma is the second coach to reach the century mark, joining Pat Summitt, who finished with 112 victories in her career.

March 29

1929 — The Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers to complete a two-game sweep.

1940 — Joe Louis knocks out Johnny Paychek in the second round at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1941 — Wisconsin, led by Gene Englund's 13 points, wins the NCAA basketball championship with a 39-34 victory over Washington State.

1952 — George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers scores an NBA playoff record 47 points in an 88-78 loss in Game 1 of the Western Division Finals against Rochester.

1960 — Boston's Bill Russell pulls down an NBA Finals record 40 rebounds, as the Celtics lose to St. Louis, 113-103.

1962 — Elgin Baylor (45) and Jerry West (41) of the Los Angeles Lakers become the first teammates to both score 40 or more points in an NBA Playoff game. It isn't enough as the Lakers lose to Detroit, 118-117, in a Western Division Finals game.

1981 — Louisiana Tech routs Tennessee 79-59 for the AIAW basketball title.

1982 — Michael Jordan's jump shot with 16 seconds remaining gives North Carolina a 63-62 victory over Georgetown for the NCAA men's basketball championship.

1984 — The NFL Colts leave the city of Baltimore in the early hours of the morning, headed for Indianapolis.

1987 — Tennessee routs Louisiana Tech 67-44 to win the NCAA women's basketball championship.

1990 — Houston's Akeem Olajuwon is the third player in NBA history to achieve a quadruple double during a 120-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He scores 18 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocked shots and 10 assists.

1992 — Dottie Mochrie birdies No. 18 to force a playoff and beats Juli Inkster with par on the first hole of sudden death in the Dinah Shore tournament.

1992 — Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi becomes the first American woman to win consecutive world figure skating championships since Peggy Fleming in 1968.

1996 — The Vancouver Grizzlies break the NBA record for consecutive losses in a season with their 21st in a 105-91 loss to the Utah Jazz. The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers and the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks lost 20 straight.

1999 — New York Rangers center Wayne Gretzky surpasses Gordie Howe as the leading goal scorer in pro hockey history in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders. Gretzky's goal was the 1,072nd of his career — 20 NHL seasons and one season in the WHA.

2003 — Michelle Kwan becomes the third American to win five World Figure Skating Championships. Kwan, a seven-time U.S. champion, ties Dick Button and Carol Heiss for most world crowns by an American.

2007 — Michael Phelps sets his third world record in as many days, winning the 200-meter individual medley, at the world championships in Melbourne, Australia. His time of 1:54.98 betters his old mark of 1:55.84 set in August at the Pan Pacific championships.

2008 — Curlin rolls to a record-setting 7 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Dubai World Cup, the world's richest race. Curlin is the fourth horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic and then take the World Cup the following year.

2011 — Maya Moore scores 28 points, including the 3,000th of her career, to lead top-seed Connecticut to a 75-40 win over Duke and another trip to the Final Four.

2013 — Jaromir Jagr earns his 1,000th career NHL assist in the Dallas Stars to a 5-3 victory over Minnesota.

2013 — Wesley Low Jr., at age 15, becomes the youngest bowler ever to win a PBA Regional title — breaking a 34-year-old record set by PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber in 1979. The two-handed competitor defeats Deeronn Booker 299-234, to win the PBA Non-Champion West tournament at South Point Bowling Center in Las Vegas. Low, a member of Junior Team USA who was 29 days shy of his 16th birthday, loses his bid for a perfect game in the title match when he leaves an 8 pin on his final shot.

2014 — The Philadelphia 76ers snap their NBA record-tying, 26-game losing streak, routing the Detroit Pistons 123-98 to avoid establishing a new longest skid in U.S. major pro sports history.

2014 — Serena Williams wins a record seventh Key Biscayne title when she overcames a slow start and a set point to beat Li Na 7-5, 6-1 at the Sony Open.

2015 — Duke beats Gonzaga 66-52 to send coach Mike Krzyzewski to a 12th Final Four, matching coaching record by John Wooden.

2015 — Belmont breaks three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin.

2017 — Russell Westbrook has 57 points — the most in a triple-double in NBA history — 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win over the Orlando Magic. Westbrook leads the Thunder to their largest comeback in team history, rallying Oklahoma City from a 21-point deficit in the second half.

END ADV