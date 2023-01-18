AP Source: Red Sox agree to terms with ex-Braves OF Duvall

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have agreed to terms with outfielder Adam Duvall on a contract that will pay him at least $7 million for 2023, a baseball official told The Associated Press on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal is awaiting a physical.

Duvall, 34, will be in his 10th major league season, having played for the Giants, Reds, Marlins and two stints with Atlanta. He was an All-Star in Cincinnati in 2016 and won a Gold Glove for the Braves in 2021, batting .228 with 38 homers and an NL-leading 113 RBIs to help lead them to a World Series championship.