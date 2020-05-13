AP Source: NFL extends virtual offseason work through May

The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision to bar in-person sessions beyond the previous deadline of May 15 has not been announced publicly.

NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities (OTAs) during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.

Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days per week.

Teams can send up to $1,500 to each player to purchase equipment.

