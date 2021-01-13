AFC's young QB quartet, old NFC guard create huge age gap SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, right, talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Ravens won 20-13.
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles as he looks for room to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle.
Injured Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, left, stands next to quarterback John Wolford (9) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Jared Goff is trying to return for the Los Angeles Rams' playoff game at Seattle just 13 days after thumb surgery. If he can't go, backup John Wolford will make his second NFL start. The Rams (10-6) are confident they can win with either man behind center.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City.
Andy Reid has been here before, with a young franchise quarterback on a team contending for the Super Bowl year after year.
The Kansas City coach is at it again with Patrick Mahomes, and thrilled to see similarly youthful leaders among the AFC playoff teams in what is the biggest QB age discrepancy between conferences in the divisional round since the merger.