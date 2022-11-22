AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 11 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Chubb, Cle 11 11 0 0 1 68 Kelce, KC 11 0 11 0 1 68 Ekeler, LAC 11 7 4 0 0 66 Adams, Las 10 0 10 0 0 60 Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 0 60 Diggs, Buf 8 0 8 0 0 48 Mixon, Cin 8 6 2 0 0 48 Cooper, Cle 7 0 7 0 0 42 Jacobs, Las 7 7 0 0 0 42 Kirk, Jac 7 0 7 0 0 42 Chase, Cin 6 0 6 0 0 36 Edwards-Helaire, KC 6 3 3 0 0 36 Hardman, KC 6 2 4 0 0 36 Waddle, Mia 6 0 6 0 0 36 Andrews, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30 Davis, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30 Duvernay, Bal 5 1 3 1 0 30 Bre.Hall, NYJ 5 4 1 0 0 30 Harris, Pit 5 3 2 0 0 30 Robinson, NYJ 5 3 2 0 0 30 Stevenson, NE 5 4 1 0 0 30 Burrow, Cin 4 4 0 0 2 28 Boyd, Cin 4 0 4 0 1 26 Etienne, Jac 4 4 0 0 1 26 Allen, Buf 4 4 0 0 0 24 Drake, Bal 4 3 1 0 0 24 Gesicki, Mia 4 0 4 0 0 24 Hill, Mia 4 0 4 0 0 24 Hilliard, Ten 4 0 4 0 0 24 Hunt, Cle 4 3 1 0 0 24 McKenzie, Buf 4 1 3 0 0 24 Mostert, Mia 4 3 1 0 0 24 Murray, Den 4 4 0 0 0 24 Perine, Cin 4 0 4 0 0 24 Pierce, Hou 4 3 1 0 0 24 Singletary, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24 J.Wilson, Mia 4 3 1 0 0 24 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Bass, Buf 30\/30 21\/24 56 93 Tucker, Bal 26\/27 20\/22 58 86 Carlson, Las 18\/19 21\/22 57 81 Folk, NE 21\/21 20\/24 52 81 Zuerlein, NYJ 20\/21 17\/20 57 71 York, Cle 22\/24 16\/21 58 70 Fairbairn, Hou 15\/15 18\/20 55 69 McPherson, Cin 27\/29 14\/18 59 69 McLaughlin, Ind 10\/10 19\/23 52 67 McManus, Den 10\/12 19\/24 55 67 J.Sanders, Mia 27\/30 13\/17 49 66 Patterson, Jac 20\/21 14\/18 52 62 Bullock, Ten 19\/19 11\/13 48 52 Boswell, Pit 9\/9 12\/16 59 45 Butker, KC 18\/20 8\/11 62 42 Hopkins, LAC 12\/12 9\/10 43 39 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Tagovailoa, Mia 248 176 71.0 2265 9.13 18 7.3 60t 3 1.2 118.4 Mahomes, KC 400 265 66.3 3265 8.16 28 7.0 57 7 1.8 107.3 Burrow, Cin 372 257 69.1 2890 7.77 22 5.9 60t 8 2.2 102.8 Tannehill, Ten 209 136 65.1 1685 8.06 10 4.8 63t 4 1.9 97.9 Allen, Buf 368 238 64.7 2930 7.96 21 5.7 98t 10 2.7 96.9 L.Jackson, Bal 290 184 63.4 1977 6.82 16 5.5 75t 7 2.4 91.7 Carr, Las 348 217 62.4 2435 7.0 15 4.3 60 5 1.4 91.6 Brissett, Cle 331 213 64.4 2398 7.25 11 3.3 55 5 1.5 90.7 Herbert, LAC 416 277 66.6 2730 6.56 16 3.8 54 7 1.7 90.7 Lawrence, Jac 348 227 65.2 2334 6.71 13 3.7 49 6 1.7 89.7 Ryan, Ind 357 247 69.2 2443 6.84 10 2.8 44 9 2.5 87.1 Wilson, Den 301 179 59.5 2227 7.4 7 2.3 67t 5 1.7 83.3 Mac.Jones, NE 195 134 68.7 1386 7.11 4 2.1 44t 7 3.6 80.8 Mills, Hou 328 203 61.9 2144 6.54 11 3.4 58 11 3.4 78.1 Flacco, NYJ 155 91 58.7 901 5.81 5 3.2 66t 3 1.9 77.9 Z.Wilson, NYJ 189 105 55.6 1279 6.77 4 2.1 79 5 2.6 72.6 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, Mia 81 1148 14.2 64 4 Diggs, Buf 76 1033 13.6 53t 8 Ekeler, LAC 69 437 6.3 23 4 Kelce, KC 69 855 12.4 46 11 Pittman, Ind 67 678 10.1 28 1 Adams, Las 64 925 14.5 58t 10 Kirk, Jac 52 679 13.1 49 7 Johnson, Pit 51 456 8.9 36 0 Waddle, Mia 51 878 17.2 59 6 Cooper, Cle 50 698 14.0 55 7 Higgins, Cin 50 712 14.2 59t 3 Andrews, Bal 48 551 11.5 25 5 Chase, Cin 47 605 12.9 60t 6 Z.Jones, Jac 47 417 8.9 22 1 Smith-Schuster, KC 46 615 13.4 53 2 Sutton, Den 46 613 13.3 51 1 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Hill, Mia 1148 81 14.2 64 4 Diggs, Buf 1033 76 13.6 53t 8 Adams, Las 925 64 14.5 58t 10 Waddle, Mia 878 51 17.2 59 6 Kelce, KC 855 69 12.4 46 11 Higgins, Cin 712 50 14.2 59t 3 Cooper, Cle 698 50 14.0 55 7 Kirk, Jac 679 52 13.1 49 7 Pittman, Ind 678 67 10.1 28 1 Smith-Schuster, KC 615 46 13.4 53 2 Sutton, Den 613 46 13.3 51 1 Davis, Buf 612 29 21.1 98t 5 Chase, Cin 605 47 12.9 60t 6 Boyd, Cin 579 39 14.8 60t 4 Peoples-Jones, Cle 577 40 14.4 42 1 Andrews, Bal 551 48 11.5 25 5 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 230 1010 4.4 56 10 Jacobs, Las 183 930 5.1 43 7 Chubb, Cle 174 923 5.3 41t 11 Pierce, Hou 175 780 4.5 75t 3 Etienne, Jac 131 725 5.5 49 4 Taylor, Ind 151 693 4.6 66t 3 L.Jackson, Bal 97 666 6.9 79t 3 Stevenson, NE 144 644 4.5 49 4 J.Wilson, Mia 118 638 5.8 41 3 Mixon, Cin 158 605 3.8 31 6 Harris, Pit 148 550 3.7 36 3 Mostert, Mia 118 543 4.6 25 3 Ekeler, LAC 123 534 4.3 71 7 Allen, Buf 71 483 6.8 36t 4 Singletary, Buf 110 480 4.4 30 3 Bre.Hall, NYJ 80 463 5.8 62t 4 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 1209 1010 199 Jacobs, Las 1181 930 251 Hill, Mia 1173 25 1148 Chubb, Cle 1059 923 136 Diggs, Buf 1033 0 1033 Ekeler, LAC 971 534 437 Etienne, Jac 927 725 202 Stevenson, NE 927 644 283 Adams, Las 924 -1 925 Mixon, Cin 919 605 314 Pierce, Hou 915 780 135 Waddle, Mia 895 17 878 Kelce, KC 860 5 855 Taylor, Ind 790 693 97 J.Wilson, Mia 774 638 136 Higgins, Cin 712 0 712 Cooper, Cle 698 0 698 Singletary, Buf 698 480 218 Kirk, Jac 691 12 679 Harris, Pit 688 550 138 Bre.Hall, NYJ 681 463 218 Pittman, Ind 678 0 678 L.Jackson, Bal 666 666 0 Mostert, Mia 662 543 119 Sutton, Den 618 5 613 Smith-Schuster, KC 615 0 615 Davis, Buf 612 0 612 Chase, Cin 607 2 605 Boyd, Cin 579 0 579 Peoples-Jones, Cle 579 2 577 Andrews, Bal 558 7 551 Carter, NYJ 543 349 194 Gordon, Den 541 318 223 G.Wilson, NYJ 538 5 533 Meyers, NE 518 9 509 Williams, LAC 510 0 510 Palmer, LAC 500 4 496 Hunt, Cle 495 346 149 Allen, Buf 483 483 0 Benjamin, Hou 483 299 184 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Stonehouse, Ten 54 2863 74 53.0 5 0 34 391 21 43.9 A.Cole, Las 34 1729 67 50.9 0 0 17 201 16 44.9 Townsend, KC 29 1471 74 50.7 3 0 10 65 11 46.4 Cooke, Jac 35 1741 63 49.7 4 0 21 145 11 43.3 Johnston, Hou 50 2429 67 48.6 3 0 27 214 22 43.1 Mann, NYJ 53 2507 72 47.3 4 0 26 250 15 41.1 Bojorquez, Cle 29 1350 76 46.6 3 0 12 197 11 37.7 Stout, Bal 36 1666 69 46.3 5 0 15 118 15 40.2 Waitman, Den 58 2663 58 45.9 4 0 27 224 19 40.7 Morstead, Mia 31 1416 66 45.7 1 0 15 121 14 40.7 Haack, Ind 48 2149 70 44.8 3 0 16 120 21 41.0 Harvin, Pit 49 2175 69 44.4 2 0 20 108 14 41.4 Scott, LAC 40 1755 54 43.9 1 0 14 45 15 42.3 Huber, Cin 31 1340 63 43.2 1 0 11 160 9 37.4 Bailey, NE 37 1557 62 42.1 5 0 16 155 12 35.2 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Mar.Jones, NE 17 283 16.6 84t 1 Duvernay, Bal 13 171 13.2 46 0 Taylor, Cin 22 259 11.8 27 0 Hines, Buf 17 191 11.7 28 0 Coutee, Ind 15 139 9.3 19 0 Washington, Den 23 208 9.0 30 0 Agnew, Jac 14 99 7.1 19 0 Rodgers, Hou 20 139 7.0 20 0 King, Hou 15 104 6.9 31 0 Moore, KC 13 86 6.6 15 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Sims, Pit 14 359 25.6 89 0 Mar.Jones, NE 14 340 24.3 37 0 Berrios, NYJ 14 330 23.6 42 0 Haskins, Ten 19 405 21.3 37 0 Pacheco, KC 20 415 20.8 48 0 Abdullah, Las 13 269 20.7 30 0 Carter, LAC 20 391 19.6 33 0 Mostert, Mia 14 256 18.3 28 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Bell, Cin 4 56 46 0 Poyer, Buf 4 6 6 0 Fitzpatrick, Pit 3 78 34 1 Cisco, Jac 3 68 59t 1 M.Williams, Bal 3 33 33 0 Joyner, NYJ 3 31 27 0 Humphrey, Bal 3 26 26 0 Wallace, Pit 3 3 3 0 Harmon, Las 2 86 73t 1 Holland, Mia 2 64 33 0 Milano, Buf 2 43 43t 1 Ja.Jones, NE 2 40 40t 1 McCourty, NE 2 36 36 0 Jo.Jones, NE 2 32 17t 1 Mills, NE 2 28 15 0 Sutton, Pit 2 26 26 0 Sterns, Den 2 25 23 0 Lloyd, Jac 2 23 13 0 Pitre, Hou 2 22 20 0 Smith, Bal 2 22 18 0 Gardner, NYJ 2 19 16 0 Bates, Cin 2 17 16 0 Jackson, Buf 2 13 11 0 Callahan, LAC 2 11 9 0 Whitehead, NYJ 2 5 5 0 Long, Ten 2 4 4 0 Campbell, Jac 2 3 3 0 Carter, NYJ 2 0 0 0 Elam, Buf 2 0 0 0 T.Watt, Pit 2 0 0 0 Ja.Watson, KC 1 99 99t 1 Adams, Ten 1 76 76t 1 Wilson, Cin 1 41 41 0 Benford, Buf 1 35 35 0 Thomas, Ind 1 35 35 0 Nelson, Hou 1 33 33 0 Adderley, LAC 1 30 30 0 King, Hou 1 29 29 0 Byard, Ten 1 24 24 0 Basham, Buf 1 21 21 0 Tranquill, LAC 1 20 20 0 Gilman, LAC 1 18 18 0 Murray, LAC 1 16 16 0 Leonard, Ind 1 15 15 0 A.Davis, NYJ 1 14 14 0 Hughes, Hou 1 14 14 0 Bethel, Mia 1 11 11 0 Bryant, NE 1 11 11 0 Queen, Bal 1 11 11 0 Jenkins, Jac 1 10 10 0 Stingley, Hou 1 9 9 0 Walker, Jac 1 9 9 0 Peters, Bal 1 8 8 0 Bentley, NE 1 7 7 0 Robertson, Las 1 7 7 0 Williams, KC 1 7 7 0 Houston, Bal 1 5 5 0 McCreary, Ten 1 4 4 0 Pierre-Paul, Bal 1 3 3 0 Pratt, Cin 1 3 3 0 Kazee, Pit 1 2 2 0 T.Johnson, Buf 1 2 2 0 Griffith, Den 1 1 1 0 Mitchell, Ten 1 1 1 0 Bolton, KC 1 0 0 0 Bynes, Bal 1 0 0 0 Dugger, NE 1 0 0 0 Fulton, Ten 1 0 0 0 Gilmore, Ind 1 0 0 0 Green, Cle 1 0 0 0 Hooker, Ten 1 0 0 0 Igbinoghene, Mia 1 0 0 0 K.Williams, Den 1 0 0 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 0 0 0 McLeod, Ind 1 0 0 0 Reed, NYJ 1 0 0 0 Samuel, LAC 1 0 0 0 Simmons, Den 1 0 0 0 Tart, Ten 1 0 0 0 Thornhill, KC 1 0 0 0 Ward, Cle 1 0 0 0 Witherspoon, Pit 1 0 0 0 Delpit, Cle 1 -4 -4 0 Browning, Den 1 -6 -6 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Judon, NE 13.0 Crosby, Las 9.0 Highsmith, Pit 9.0 Houston, Bal 9.0 Jones, KC 9.0 Garrett, Cle 8.5 Hughes, Hou 8.0 Miller, Buf 8.0 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 8.0 Autry, Ten 7.0 Mack, LAC 7.0 Ngakoue, Ind 6.5 Simmons, Ten 6.5 Wise, NE 6.5 Chubb, Mia 6.0 Hendrickson, Cin 6.0 Buckner, Ind 5.5 Dr.Jones, Den 5.5 Weaver, Ten 5.5 Lawson, NYJ 5.0 Rousseau, Buf 5.0 Smoot, Jac 5.0 Campbell, Bal 4.5 Dunlap, KC 4.0 Ca.Heyward, Pit 4.0 Ingram, Mia 4.0 James, LAC 4.0 Paye, Ind 4.0 Queen, Bal 4.0 Uche, NE 4.0 Epenesa, Buf 3.5 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 3.5 R.Green, Hou 3.5 Hubbard, Cin 3.5 Madubuike, Bal 3.5 Phillips, Mia 3.5 Smith, Bal 3.5 Sneed, KC 3.5 Walker, Ten 3.5 Allen, Jac 3.0 Clark, KC 3.0 Dupree, Ten 3.0 Stewart, Ind 3.0 Tranquill, LAC 3.0 ___