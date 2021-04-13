A steady diet of limited fans on PGA Tour though end of May DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 7 p.m.
1 of9 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, waves after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hugs his caddie Shota Hayafuji after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Corey Conners, of Canada, celebrates after a hole-in-one on the sixth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Bryson DeChambeau watches his putt on the seventh hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Patrick Cantlay hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The roars returned to Masters. At least two of them.
There were enough spectators, believed to be roughly 8,000 a day, to at least bring some sound back to the gorgeous scenery of Augusta National in April. And they stood six-deep over the final 100 yards of the 18th green — masks on — as Hideki Matsuyama walked up the hill to a one-shot victory.