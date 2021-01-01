A season often in doubt to end on time, no cancellations BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 3:10 p.m.
1 of4 Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer, left, celebrates after scoring with safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, center, looks on during a replay call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Kelvin Kuo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) leaps over Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Carolina won 20-13. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
During the summer, with baseball just returning from its hiatus and the NHL and NBA scrambling to build “bubbles” to complete their interrupted seasons, many scoffed at the prospect of the NFL going through a four-month schedule on time.
Without cancellations or significant delays, too, likely even to the staging of the Super Bowl.