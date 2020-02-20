3rd-seeded Christian Garin advances to Rio Open quarters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile advanced to the Rio Open quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-3.

Garin will face Argentina's Federico Coria, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.

Home favorite Thiago Monteiro dropped out with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Hungary's Attila Bálazs.

Bálazs will face Pedro Martínez Portero, a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Spanish countryman Pablo Andujar.

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria will play his round of 16 match Thursday against Spain's Jaume Munar.

