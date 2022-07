Tom R. Smedes/AP

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.