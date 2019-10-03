3 rookies make Dodgers roster for NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have included three rookies on their NL Division Series roster.

First baseman Matt Beaty, second baseman Gavin Lux and catcher Will Smith each made impacts during the regular season when the Dodgers won a franchise-record 106 games.

The Dodgers announced their roster Thursday, hours before the start of Game 1 against Washington.

Beaty and Lux are among six left-handed hitters on the roster.

Los Angele is carrying 12 pitchers and 13 position players.

The rotation consists of right-hander Walker Buehler, who starts Game 1, left-hander Clayton Kershaw, left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and left-hander Rich Hill.

The eight relievers are: right-handers Kenley Jansen, Pedro Baéz, Joe Kelly, Kenta Maeda, Dustin May and Ross Stripling, and lefties Adam Kolarek and Julio Urías. Maeda and Stripling are former starters.

The other position players are: outfielder Cody Bellinger, infielder David Freese, utilityman Kiké Hernández, catcher Russell Martin, infielder Max Muncy, outfielder Joc Pederson, outfielder A.J. Pollock, infielder Corey Seager, utilityman Chris Taylor and third baseman Justin Turner.

