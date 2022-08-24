Skip to main content
2023 San Francisco Giants Schedule

The Associated Press
All Times EDT

March 30 at N.Y. Yankees

April 1 at N.Y. Yankees

April 2 at N.Y. Yankees

April 3 at Chicago White Sox

April 5 at Chicago White Sox

April 6 at Chicago White Sox

April 7 Kansas City

April 8 Kansas City

April 9 Kansas City

April 10 L.A. Dodgers

April 11 L.A. Dodgers

April 12 L.A. Dodgers

April 14 at Detroit

April 15 at Detroit

April 16 at Detroit

April 17 at Miami

April 18 at Miami

April 19 at Miami

April 20 N.Y. Mets

April 21 N.Y. Mets

April 22 N.Y. Mets

April 23 N.Y. Mets

April 24 St. Louis

April 25 St. Louis

April 26 St. Louis

April 27 St. Louis

April 29 at San Diego

April 30 at San Diego

May 1 at Houston

May 2 at Houston

May 3 at Houston

May 5 Milwaukee

May 6 Milwaukee

May 7 Milwaukee

May 8 Washington

May 9 Washington

May 10 Washington

May 11 at Arizona

May 12 at Arizona

May 13 at Arizona

May 14 at Arizona

May 15 Philadelphia

May 16 Philadelphia

May 17 Philadelphia

May 19 Miami

May 20 Miami

May 21 Miami

May 22 at Minnesota

May 23 at Minnesota

May 24 at Minnesota

May 25 at Milwaukee

May 26 at Milwaukee

May 27 at Milwaukee

May 28 at Milwaukee

May 29 Pittsburgh

May 30 Pittsburgh

May 31 Pittsburgh

June 2 Baltimore

June 3 Baltimore

June 4 Baltimore

June 6 at Colorado

June 7 at Colorado

June 8 at Colorado

June 9 Chicago Cubs

June 10 Chicago Cubs

June 11 Chicago Cubs

June 12 at St. Louis

June 13 at St. Louis

June 14 at St. Louis

June 16 at L.A. Dodgers

June 17 at L.A. Dodgers

June 18 at L.A. Dodgers

June 19 San Diego

June 20 San Diego

June 21 San Diego

June 22 San Diego

June 23 Arizona

June 24 Arizona

June 25 Arizona

June 27 at Toronto

June 28 at Toronto

June 29 at Toronto

June 30 at N.Y. Mets

July 1 at N.Y. Mets

July 2 at N.Y. Mets

July 3 Seattle

July 4 Seattle

July 5 Seattle

July 7 Colorado

July 8 Colorado

July 9 Colorado

July 14 at Pittsburgh

July 15 at Pittsburgh

July 16 at Pittsburgh

July 17 at Cincinnati

July 18 at Cincinnati

July 19 at Cincinnati

July 20 at Cincinnati

July 21 at Washington

July 22 at Washington

July 23 at Washington

July 25 Oakland

July 26 Oakland

July 28 Boston

July 29 Boston

July 30 Boston

July 31 Arizona

Aug. 1 Arizona

Aug. 2 Arizona

Aug. 3 Arizona

Aug. 5 at Oakland

Aug. 6 at Oakland

Aug. 7 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 8 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 9 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 11 Texas

Aug. 12 Texas

Aug. 13 Texas

Aug. 14 Tampa Bay

Aug. 15 Tampa Bay

Aug. 16 Tampa Bay

Aug. 18 at Atlanta

Aug. 19 at Atlanta

Aug. 20 at Atlanta

Aug. 21 at Philadelphia

Aug. 22 at Philadelphia

Aug. 23 at Philadelphia

Aug. 25 Atlanta

Aug. 26 Atlanta

Aug. 27 Atlanta

Aug. 28 Cincinnati

Aug. 29 Cincinnati

Aug. 30 Cincinnati

Aug. 31 at San Diego

Sept. 1 at San Diego

Sept. 2 at San Diego

Sept. 3 at San Diego

Sept. 4 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 5 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 6 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 8 Colorado

Sept. 9 Colorado

Sept. 10 Colorado

Sept. 11 Cleveland

Sept. 12 Cleveland

Sept. 13 Cleveland

Sept. 14 at Colorado

Sept. 15 at Colorado

Sept. 16 at Colorado

Sept. 17 at Colorado

Sept. 19 at Arizona

Sept. 20 at Arizona

Sept. 21 at L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 22 at L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 23 at L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 24 at L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 25 San Diego

Sept. 26 San Diego

Sept. 27 San Diego

Sept. 29 L.A. Dodgers

Sept. 30 L.A. Dodgers

Oct. 1 L.A. Dodgers

